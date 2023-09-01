Santa Ana

Watch: Man robbed at gunpoint as he changed tire in Santa Ana

Security camera video shows a man and woman rob the man in a parking lot as he was changing a flat tire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and woman are sought in the armed robbery of a man who was changing a flat tire in downtown Santa Ana.

Security camera video captured the robbery at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 13 in an apartment complex parking lot off First Street. The victim pulled into the lot after the car was disabled.

As he kneeled to change the driver's side front tire, a woman and man approached.

A second person who was in the car was intoxicated and motionless on the ground during the confrontation, police said. The robbers are believed to target people at bars, then follow them, according to detectives.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The woman took the driver's keys and searched inside the car. Her accomplice threatened to shoot the man and struck him several times with a gun, police said.

The robbers took off with a cell phone, money and wallet.

No arrests were reported.

U.S. & World

Hispanic Heritage Month 43 mins ago

What is Hispanic Heritage Month and why is it celebrated?

Royal Family 50 mins ago

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94

Santa Ana police asked anyone who was targeted in similar crimes to contact investigators.

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us