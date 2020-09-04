Redondo Beach

Man, 48, Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing BLM Sign With Racist Language

"Based on the language used to deface the sign, Redondo Beach Police Department investigated this incident as a hate crime," Sgt. Mark Valdivia said.

By City News Service

Jeff Hazeltine

A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in Redondo Beach with racist language including "white power," a racial slur, sexual images and drawn swastikas.

Police responded to the 400 block of South Helberta Avenue at 8:10 a.m. last Saturday, where a self-made Black Lives Matter sign had been defaced with derogatory and racist language, according to Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

"Based on the language used to deface the sign, Redondo Beach Police Department investigated this incident as a hate crime," Valdivia said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage and on Thursday, officers received a tip "possibly identifying the subject in the video," Valdivia said.

On Friday, Randall Michael Walton was arrested at his Redondo Beach home for suspicion of vandalism and "interference with exercise of civil rights because of actual or perceived characteristics of victim," according to Valdivia.

This article tagged under:

Redondo Beachblack lives matterracism
