kabul airport attack

Procession to Honor Rancho Cucamonga Marine Killed in Kabul Bombing

Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A procession is scheduled for Tuesday to honor Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

The remains of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Merola, of Rancho Cucamonga, are scheduled to be returned Tuesday evening to Southern California. Merola’s remains will be transported from Ontario International Airport at about 5:45 p.m. in a procession to Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Merola died Aug. 26 in the attack at Kabul Airport that killed 11 Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, along with more than 100 Afghans.

Residents were asked to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags to honor the fallen Marine. The procession will pass the Los Osos High School, which Merola attend.

From the airport, the procession will travel the following route.

  • East on Mission Boulevard
  • North on Haven Avenue
  • East on Sixth Street
  • North on Milliken Avenue
  • East on Vintage Drive
  • North on Rochester Avenue
  • West on Banyan Street, traveling past Los Osos High School
  • North on Milliken Avenue
  • West curve onto Wilson Avenue
  • South onto Haven Avenue
  • West on the 210 Freeway
  • South on the 57 Freeway
  • West on the 10 Freeway, exiting at Via Verde Street
  • Ending at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St.

The arrival of Merola's remains at the airport will be a private event reserved for the family. A public funeral service for Merola will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service.

Southern California Marines Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio also died in the Kabul attack.

kabul airport attackKabulRancho Cucamonga
