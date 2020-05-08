CHP Shooting Investigation Closes Part of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach After Standoff

A section of the 710 Freeway was closed early Friday in Long Beach for a California Highway Patrol shooting investigation that followed a standoff with a man who was armed with a knife.

Officers opened fire on the man, who later died at a hospital, authorities said. Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway near the 405 Freeway interchange. Video showed evidence markers on the freeway.

CHP officers responded to the area after a report of a man with a knife walking on the freeway. Less-lethal force was used and, after a 30-minute standoff, the man charged at officers, the agency said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man.

"CHP units arrived on scene, where they located the pedestrian holding a large size knife," the CHP statement said. "CHP personnel attempted to get the pedestrian to drop the knife, but they were unsuccessful as he disobeyed all commands.

"CHP personnel used less lethal force in an attempt to subdue the pedestrian, who refused to drop the knife. The pedestrian charged CHP personnel in an aggressive manner with the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The freeway is not expected to reopen until late around 10 a.m.