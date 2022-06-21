‘Little Blue Penguins' Will Waddle Into La Jolla

Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla

Opens July 12, 2022

"The world's smallest penguins" will debut in their new habitat, the "biggest addition" to the ocean institute in "nearly 30 years"

FEELING BLUE: Golden State bird lovers can easily name several blue or blue-tinged birds without even needing to consult a nearby guide. There's the comical scrub jay, that vocal, peanut-loving comedian, and the beautiful Western bluebird, too, a critter so colorful you're apt to pause your yardwork or walk to admire it. But coming across a penguin that has a distinctly azure hue? That's going to be rather harder if you're in California, unless you happen to be calling upon La Jolla starting in mid-July. For a new and important exhibit will soon debut, the "biggest addition" to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego in "nearly 30 years."

PREPARE TO BE ENCHANTED... by the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins, billed as "the world's smaller penguins," as they make a new home at the acclaimed ocean institute. (Yes, we said "billed," which one longs to do when discussing birds.) "Little Blue Penguins and other seabirds, are sentinel species for our ocean's health and help us understand how we can be better stewards for our planet," said Jenn Nero Moffatt, Senior Director of Animal Care, Science and Conservation. "We hope that one look at their awkward waddling, their pint-sized bodies, torpedo swimming and social nature will leave our guests enchanted, and wanting to learn how to aid in conservation efforts."

JULY 12, 2022... is the opening date of this expansive new habitat, which has been made possible thanks to a gift of a million dollars from the Beyster Family. For information on tickets, times, and visiting the aquarium, visit the Birch Aquarium site now.