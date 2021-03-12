Knott's Berry Farm Plans to Reopen in May

What to Know Reopens May 2021 with new safety protocols

Taste of Boysenberry, the theme park's outdoor food experience, opened on March 5

The theme park will mark its 100th anniversary when it is reopens; events include the down-the-road debut of the new Knott's Bear-y Tales ride

When it was announced on March 6 that new government guidelines could mean the reopening of Southern California's theme parks as soon as April 2021, a question in many minds arose: Following a year-long closure, how quickly does what is surely a major undertaking occur?

The teams behind some of the world's best-known theme parks are beginning to make their specifically drawn plans known, as they roll out new safety protocols and what people can expect when they again step through the entrance gates.

Knott's Berry Farm provided its fans a clearer view as to its road to reopening on Friday, March 12 when it announced on social media that May is the month.

No specific May date was given, but the Buena Park destination's current food experience, Taste of Boysenberry, concludes on May 2.

Rides and attractions are not open during the outdoor festival, though some shops are.

The reopening announcement acknowledges that Knott's devotees are eager to know more, and more details are soon to come: "As we look forward to reopening our gates, we still have some work to do. From hiring and training new associates, to working with Government officials on finalizing guidelines, we will work hard to ensure that we can reopen our park for all to safely enjoy," says Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of the theme park.

"Our plan is to welcome you back to Knott's this May."

An earlier announcement addressed already-purchased season passes; you can read what to expect if you're a passholder here.

As for the hiring fair? That's happening on Saturday, March 13.

As for what you can expect when the historic theme park does say its official "hello" in May?

The 100th anniversary of Knott's, formerly expected to happen in 2020, will roll out in a variety of ways.

And fans of the '80s-era Knott's Bear-y Tales will have a new ride to look forward to, a nostalgic "Return to the Fair" that includes many of the touchstones seen in that bygone experience.

An opening date has not been announced for the throwback attraction, so keep watch on the Knott's Berry Farm social pages for more information.