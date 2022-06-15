Jan. 6 Panel Releases New Surveillance Video of Tour Given on Eve of Riot

The Jan. 6 Committee on Wednesday released new footage of a man who on Jan. 6 outside the Capitol made violent verbal threats against top Democratic lawmakers and who the day before had been taken on a tour of House office buildings by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.

The man is heard in a video outside the Capitol threatening Democrats Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In the days after the deadly riot, Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about tours given of the Capitol complex, which had been closed to members of the public due to pandemic restrictions.

The surveillance footage released Wednesday shows Loudermilk giving a tour to a small group — some wearing red caps — as some individuals take photos of Capitol staircases, tunnels and security checkpoints that are used by lawmakers and staff members daily.

During the opening night of the House committee hearings on the U.S. Capitol Riot, congressional chairs Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., laid out a damning indictment of former President Donald Trump with testimony from former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump and a U.S. Capitol police officer.