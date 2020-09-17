Hoverboard-Riding Dentist Sentenced to 12 Years for Medicaid Fraud

An Anchorage dentist captured on video extracting a patient's tooth as he rode a hoverboard was sentenced to 12 years for Medicaid fraud and other crimes, NBC News reports.

Seth Lookhart's antics "darn near killed some people," Alaska Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton said at sentencing Monday. "And then, after that, you bragged about it in your texts."

The 2016 hoverboard stunt, which took place as Lookhart performed a tooth extraction on a sedated patient, preceded a wider probe of his practices.

The 35-year-old dentist was convicted in January of more than 40 counts, including "unlawful dental acts," reckless endangerment and Medicaid fraud. Evidence presented at trial showed other patients were left unattended while sedated, had breathing and heart complications and in some cases nearly died.

