Phan-tastic news, phantom fans: Disneyland's Haunted Mansion will soon reopen

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, 2024; look for Halloween happenings at the Anaheim theme parks; Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure takes place Aug. 23-Nov. 2, 2024

"Haunted Mansion Holiday," the popular Haunted Mansion overlay, will return in time for the spooky season; the attraction has been temporarily closed due to outdoor construction since January 2024

Wave a wand with all of the vigor you can muster or consult your handy crystal ball, if you please. But try as you might, you can't alter a major renovation's timeline, not when there is a substantial amount of work to be done.

Take the Haunted Mansion, the iconic — or fright-conic, if we might — Disneyland Park attraction.

The opened-in-1969 attraction has drawn millions of visitors over the decades, those phantom-seeking fans seeing a few supernatural smiles.

So popular is the New Orleans Square destination that the need for a new outdoor area, one that features a reimagined queue, became apparitionally apparent.

The Haunted Mansion, in short, needed to ghost its fandom for a few busy months for the exterior construction project.

But here's something worth rattling a few bones about: Disneyland revealed that the haunting experience will return in the late summer of 2024, with construction completed, just as Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort take corporeal form.

Of course, we do mean "returns" when we say "takes corporeal form," but use Halloween-style phrasing, we truly must.

Before we Sally forth, there's something important to note about the manor's comeback: It will return, initially, as the "Haunted Mansion Holiday," the eerie overly featuring Jack Skellington and other characters from the hit stop-motion feature "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Oh yes: A securing your spot in the virtual queue will be required should you wish to join the haunting adventure.

Oogie Boogie is a "Haunted Mansion Holiday" star, of course but the charismatic "Nightmare" villain also gets his own party at Disney California Adventure Park.

The on-sale dates for "Oogie Boogie Bash," a separately ticketed festivity occurring on select summer and fall dates, were just revealed alongside the "Haunted Mansion Holiday" news.

Other Halloween-y reveals are materializing as summer officially begins.

Disneyland Resort also announced the Árbol de la Vida photo spot, which will give Disney California Adventure Park visitors the chance to snap a picture near the Tree of Life and moving memory wall, while "Mickey's Trick or Treat Trail," a sweet-spirited daytime show, will debut at Disney California Adventure Park.

Find out more at the official Disney Parks Blog now.