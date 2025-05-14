NOAA investigating badly decomposed whale that washed up on La Jolla Shores

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists were in La Jolla Wednesday to investigate the carcass of a 55-foot whale that had likely been dead for days before washing ashore.

"It’s obviously been dead for some time, but likely washed up on the beach in the last day or so,” NOAA spokesperson Michael Milstein said. “We think it’s one of the larger baleen whales."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The whale was so badly decomposed, little would be known about it until samples collected Wednesday could undergo genetic testing at the marine agency's Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, which could take about a week, Milstein said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city of San Diego is tasked with removing the carcass from the shore. Past marine mammals have been taken to the landfill but NBC 7 was waiting to hear from the city what would be done in this instance.

While genetic testing can reveal the whale's species, scientists may never learn its cause of death due to the degraded condition of its body, Milstein said.

"There’s such little remaining of the whale, there’s not much in the way of clues," Milstein said. “But at least knowing what type of whale it is, it’ll give us a sense of if it's a whale migrating north at this time or one that hangs around for longer."

Identifying the species could also shed some light on whether the whale could be among the thousands of marine mammals affected by a bloom of domoic acid across Southern and Baja California -- although true confirmation can only come from testing, like urine analysis, that is not possible on a whale of such a decomposed condition, Milstein said.

The neurotoxin is one of the largest threats to marine mammals that causes Parkinson's-like symptoms in those affected. Last week, it was linked to the death of two whales in Orange County Marine mammals, birds, sea lions, common dolphins and more have been affected by the alarming outbreak.

The toxic algae bloom that spread in coastal waters from San Luis Obispo to San Diego has been labeled an extreme danger zone by health and environmental groups. A map from the Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System shows where the high amount of domoic acid at the center of the toxic algae bloom is spreading along the California coast.

Debris from wildfires in the Los Angeles area and fertilizer runoff are suspected of contributing to the toxic algae spread. It is eaten by small fish, which are then eaten by marine mammals and birds, leading to potentially deadly toxic overdoses.

If an animal is exhibiting unusual behavior, do not approach them. Instead, call SeaWorld San Diego's rescue team at 800-541-SEAL.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.