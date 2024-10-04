California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved $130.7 million Friday to clear homeless encampments across the state.
The money is being distributed across 18 communities, including five in Southern California. It’s aimed at moving unhoused residents off the street in especially dangerous encampments into state-aided housing units with transitional support.
The money also comes with stricter accountability measures for local governments than before. Accepting the money requires recipients to adhere to all state housing and homeless laws, and remain in compliance with their pre-established housing plans. Failing to do so will result in a loss of funding and potentially further consequences. California’s Housing Accountability Unit will aid in its enforcement.
"We’re supporting local communities’ efforts to get people out of encampments and connected with care and housing across the state.” Newsom said in a statement. “It’s important and urgent work that requires everyone to do their part. The state has committed more than $27 billion to help local governments tackle the homelessness crisis — and we want to see $27 billion worth of results.”
Los Angeles county will receive $11.3 million, the most of any city besides Sacramento. Neighboring cities including Pasadena, Riverside, San Bernardino and Palm Springs will also receive funding.
Encampment Resolution Fund Recipients:
- City of Antioch - $6,812,686
- City of Berkeley - $5,395,637
- City of Carlsbad - $2,994,225
- City of Los Angeles - $11,351,281
- City of Palm Springs - $5,106,731
- City of Petaluma - $8,098,978
- City of Redlands — $5,341,800
- City of Richmond —- $9,336,746
- City of Sacramento — 18,199,661
- City of San Jose —- $4,821,083
- City of Victorville — $6,365,070
- City of Visalia —- $3,000,000
- County of Contra Costa —- $5,708,516
- County of Riverside — $12,612,779
- County of San Bernardino — $11,000,000
- City and County of San Francisco - $7,975,486
- Humboldt County — Continuum of Care - $3,784,294
- Pasadena – Continuum of Care - $2,772,801
The awarded money is just the most recent of an overall $1 billion dollar investment to the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF). Thus far the fund has supported 109 projects across the state and helped 20,888 Californians transition out of homelessness.