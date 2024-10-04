California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved $130.7 million Friday to clear homeless encampments across the state.

The money is being distributed across 18 communities, including five in Southern California. It’s aimed at moving unhoused residents off the street in especially dangerous encampments into state-aided housing units with transitional support.

The money also comes with stricter accountability measures for local governments than before. Accepting the money requires recipients to adhere to all state housing and homeless laws, and remain in compliance with their pre-established housing plans. Failing to do so will result in a loss of funding and potentially further consequences. California’s Housing Accountability Unit will aid in its enforcement.

"We’re supporting local communities’ efforts to get people out of encampments and connected with care and housing across the state.” Newsom said in a statement. “It’s important and urgent work that requires everyone to do their part. The state has committed more than $27 billion to help local governments tackle the homelessness crisis — and we want to see $27 billion worth of results.”

Los Angeles county will receive $11.3 million, the most of any city besides Sacramento. Neighboring cities including Pasadena, Riverside, San Bernardino and Palm Springs will also receive funding.

Encampment Resolution Fund Recipients:

City of Antioch - $6,812,686

City of Berkeley - $5,395,637

City of Carlsbad - $2,994,225

City of Los Angeles - $11,351,281

City of Palm Springs - $5,106,731

City of Petaluma - $8,098,978

City of Redlands — $5,341,800

City of Richmond —- $9,336,746

City of Sacramento — 18,199,661

City of San Jose —- $4,821,083

City of Victorville — $6,365,070

City of Visalia —- $3,000,000

County of Contra Costa —- $5,708,516

County of Riverside — $12,612,779

County of San Bernardino — $11,000,000

City and County of San Francisco - $7,975,486

Humboldt County — Continuum of Care - $3,784,294

Pasadena – Continuum of Care - $2,772,801

The awarded money is just the most recent of an overall $1 billion dollar investment to the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF). Thus far the fund has supported 109 projects across the state and helped 20,888 Californians transition out of homelessness.