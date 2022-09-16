First Lady Jill Biden to Visit LA's Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café

First lady Jill Biden will include stops at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café during her visit to Southern California.

Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday ahead of a Friday midday Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where she is scheduled to speak.

From there, she will head to Chinatown for a visit to Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café. The businesses are part of Homeboy Industries' on-the-job training and wraparound services, designed to help people enter the workforce through a rehabilitation and re-entry program.

Biden also visited Los Angeles in June with her husband. She attended events at the Summit of the Americas and delivered the keynote address at Los Angeles City College's commencement.

Father Gregory Boyle is the founder of Homeboy Industries, which has been helping disadvantaged communities in Los Angeles for more than 30 years. He talks with NBC4's Conan Nolan about homelessness, gang culture, LA's youth and his new book, "Barking to the Choir."

What is Homebody Industries?

Father Greg Boyle started Homeboy in 1988 as a way to meet the need for employment and educational opportunities among youth. What started in the Dolores Mission Parish in Boyle Heights is now a global brand.

Homeboy Industries became one of the world's largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry programs. It offers support programs and job training for people looking for a new path after involvement in gangs and previous incarceration.

Homeboy Bakery supplies products for Homeboy Farmers Markets, Homeboy Diner and Homegirl Catering. It also supplies fresh products to restaurants and cafes around Los Angeles through the Homeboy Bakery Wholesale business.

Homeboy Bakery is best known for its preservative-free breads. It also makes cakes, rolls, muffins, scones, pies, pretzels, cookies and other bakery products.

Homegirl Café, which serves breakfast and lunch, was launched to create a safe space for clients, particularly women, many of whom have survived domestic violence and faced the challenges of single parenthood.

Both the bakery and cafe are in the Homeboy Industries building in the Chinatown area.

Biden's visit comes eight days before the annual Homeboy 5K fundraising run.