Downtown LA

Firefighters put out flames at vacant four-story building in downtown LA

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A team of over 100 firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department put out the flames at a four story building in the downtown Los Angeles area on Thursday. 

The "Major Emergency" structure fire was reported around 11 a.m. near West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, LAFD said. 

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Firefighters were “deploying master streams via ladder pipes and wagon batteries on the fire engines,” the LAFD said. 

It was believed that the fire started on the fourth floor, and although the building was reported as vacant, firefighters set up ladders to help unhoused people in the area exit the building.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the building was the old Morrison Hotel, which has been vacant for nearly 15 years.

The building was purchased last year by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to put out the flames. "Per protocol for this size of an incident, LAFD Arson is on scene for the cause investigation," LAFD said.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 24 mins ago

Woman claims she was ‘lured' to Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' party through radio contest

Canada 41 mins ago

Canadian ministers head to Palm Beach for talks with incoming Trump administration

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us