Firefighters Rescue People From Rooftop of Burning West LA High-Rise Building

Firefighters are battling flames Wednesday at a West Los Angeles high-rise building where thick smokes is pouring from windows.

Firefighters received reports of people jumping from windows and balconies of the 25-story residential building in the 11000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the Brentwood area.

Video from a witness showed at least one person scaling the side of the building as thick smoke billowed from nearby windows. The fire appeared to be burning on the sixth floor and nearby floors.

At least one person was hospitalized, according to the fire department. Details about injuries were not immediately available.

Firefighters placed an inflatable rescue cushion below the burning residences, but it was in placed after the reports that some people had already jumped, the LAFD said.

Other people went to the roof of the building. Witnesses said a fire department helicopter appeared to be performing hoist rescues from the rooftop.

"I saw helicopters trying to save some lives on the rooftop," said witness Ken Sax. "It was a pretty wild, chaotic environment.

"There were people on the balconies, people on the top of the roof, there was fire burning from one side of the building."

Details about how the fire, which began at about 8:30 a.m., started were not immediately available.

The fire is about three blocks east of a building that burned earlier Wednesday in Brentwood. In that fire, remodeling was taking place on three lower floors. A tent supporting scaffolding caught fire and moved quickly through the building. Fifty occupants were safely evacuated.

In 2013, a fire at the same building injured five people. The blaze began in a unit on the 11th floor, and sent thick smoke into the building's upper floors. An estimated 100 to 150 people were unable to return to their homes, and some were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.