Fire breaks out at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

By Karla Rendon

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 6: Dallas Cowboys players participate in drills during NFL training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 6, 2024 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A fire occurred at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard on Tuesday, the team announced.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5 p.m. as the team underwent practice “several yards away,” according to the Cowboys’ website. The fire broke out in a guest room at the team’s hotel.

Staff members noticed smoke coming from the guest room, prompting them to call for emergency services. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the team.

“The emergency was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries,” the team said in a statement. “The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

