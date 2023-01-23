Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued

A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach.

The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.

Gwen was initially found by someone jogging on the beach near the sewage treatment plant, according to animal care and control. The runner thought they heard the sound of a muffled bark, but when they looked around, they didn't see a dog.

The jogger decided to poke around the rocks and eventually spotted Gwen staring back at them, according to animal care and control.

The tide was low and the water wasn't close at the time, but it was coming in, animal care and control said.

Ortega responded to the scene, moved some large rocks around and pulled Gwen to safety before dropping her off at her home in Noe Valley. Gwen's guardian had previously called animal control to report her missing, according to animal care and control.

It's unclear how Gwen ended up stuck in the rock pile in the first place.

"Possibly, she dislodged a large rock, fell in, and the rock rolled on top," animal care and control said. "However it happened, we’re so glad she’s now safe and sound at home!"