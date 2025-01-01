Bird flu virus detected in more raw pet food, public health warns

Pet owners are urged to refrain from feeding their animal companions Monarch Raw Pet Food after the H5 bird flu virus was detected in product samples, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

Authorities said people who fed their pets Monarch or other raw meat or dairy products and noticed any symptoms relating to bird flu should immediately call their veterinarian. Cats with bird flu can develop severe illnesses that may include neurologic and/or respiratory signs of liver disease that can cause death.

Symptoms of H5 bird flu in cats may include:

Loss of appetite

Tiredness

Respiratory and/or neurological signs

Public Health stated a cat that consumed this product tested positive for the virus. Four other house cats from the same household are presumed to have tested positive after consuming the pet food.

“Residents should avoid consumption of all raw milk and raw meat products and not feed these to their pets,” Public Health said in a statement.

A list of farmer's market locations where the product was sold can be found online.

Earlier this month, public health officials voluntarily recalled all Raw Farm, LLC raw milk and cream products due to possible H5 bird flu contamination.

Additionally, Public Health recently confirmed H5 bird flu in four house cats from a separate household who consumed recalled raw milk, became sick and died, which is part of an ongoing investigation.

On Dec. 24, health officials warned residents not to feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. The list of retailers who sold this product can be found here.

There have been no reports of human cases of bird flu associated with infected cats.

For questions about H5 bird flu or information on a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473.