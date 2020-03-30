Apple’s Siri Can Now Answer Questions About COVID-19

iPhone users with questions about COVID-19 can now look to Siri for answers.

According to a report by CNBC, Apple has updated its voice assistant to answer questions, give instructions, and offer advice concerning the coronavirus.

Users will be given a step-by-step questionnaire about the symptoms of the virus, such as dry cough or shortness of breath, if they ask variations of, “Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?”

Siri will advise people to consider calling 911 if they say they have extreme or life-threatening symptoms. If users have symptoms that are not extreme or life-threatening, Siri instructs them to stay home and avoid contact with other people, CNBC reports.

CNBC reports that Siri also advises users to contact a medical provider if their condition becomes more severe.

According to Apple, the answers that Siri provides are from the U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

