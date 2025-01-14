Group of Altadena residents file lawsuit against SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire

A group of Altadena residents are suing Southern California Edison over the deadly eaton fire that has burned thousands of buildings, including homes and schools.

The lawsuit claims that the fire was caused by the utility company’s power lines. However, Edison says they are not to blame.

While people try to grapple with what happened, they are now looking for answers as to why this all happened.

We spoke to a couple just yesterday who say they may have captured video of the first flames. That same video is now being used in connection with that lawsuit.

Jeffrey Ku says he took this video from his front lawn in Altadena on tuesday night, right at the time the Eaton fire appeared to be starting.

“A nightmare. Horror movie. You just don't even want to see something like that,” Jeffrey said. “It was so close. That tower is very close to our house.”

Screenshots of his video are included in the lawsuit filed by Robertson and Associates on behalf of nearly a dozen named Altadena residents.

The lawsuit claims the fire in Eaton canyon was caused by Southern California Edison’s power equipment when it created an “electrical arcing event” and that led to the fire that spread into the community.

“Edison has done better over the years but obviously there's no margin for error and here, despite the National Weather Service issuing the highest level warnings that they issued, they chose not to de-energize their circuits in the Altadena, Pasadena area,” Trey Robertson, wildfire attorney, said.

A spokesperson for SoCal Edison shared a statement with NBC4 in response to the lawsuit.

It says in part: “SCE understands that a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire has been filed but has not yet been served with the complaint. SCE will review the complaint when it is received. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.”

Earlier in the week, the company also said the power lines to the immediate west of Eaton canyon were de-energized well before the start of the fire, and that they did not find any anomalies in energized lines in the 12 hours leading up to its start.

Still, they’ve filed a report for the Eaton fire to the California Public Utilities Commission to look into.

“There's really no precedent for it. The devastation is just hard to wrap your head around and you just look blocks in every direction, everythings gone,” Robertson said.

The attorney said that even though the plaintiffs have insurance, it is more than likely not going to cover all of the costs they have had to incur so the hope of the lawsuit is to help cover that gap.