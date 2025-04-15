The earthquake many of us felt Monday morning, thankfully, wasn’t too bad, but it did scare a lot of people.

Whether it had you ducking for cover or running out of a building, the fact is, you never know how hard the ground will shake. We should always have a plan and be ready.

Drop, cover, and hold on

First off, what should you do at the first sign of an earthquake? Drop, cover, and hold on. You want to get under a desk or table if you can. Make sure to cover your head and your neck.

Get away from buildings

If you’re outside, get away from the building in case something falls from it.

Create a go-bag

Once it’s safe to evacuate, grab your go-bag. It should include some cash, medications, a first aid kit, and supplies for your pets.

Make a stay-box

If it’s safe enough for you to remain at home, make sure you have a stay-box. It should include enough food and water for at least three days and flashlights with spare batteries.

Know how to shut off utilities

You should know how to shut off utilities at your home. For example, if an earthquake is powerful enough, it may knock loose your gas lines, so you’ll want to know how to turn that off.

Make sure you have earthquake insurance

Something you might want to do now is to make sure your earthquake insurance is up to date. This is a separate policy you have to get. It’s not included in your renters or homeowners insurance.

Of course, you’ll want to download the “MyShake” app. It will alert you when there’s an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher in your area.

California's Office of Emergency Services has a readiness guide that includes a checklist with more details.

Get ahead of the shake using the ShakeAlert app to detect earthquakes earlier.

The ShakeAlert Earthquake Detection system can detect earthquakes of all sizes, and it allows the agency to determine the size of the biggest earthquakes faster, so alerts can be sent to people’s phones quicker.

The ShakeAlert app was developed by the USGS and can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.