City opens new homeless shelter for young adults, doubling current capacity

Local leaders Friday announced a shelter program serving unhoused young adults has a new site in downtown San Diego doubling its capacity.

The city-funded Safe Shelter for Transition-Age Youth program has been able to serve 21 young people ages 18-24 across two interim sites, but the new site can serve 43 transition-age youth, which replacing the interim sites.

"Without a support system or financial stability, too many of San Diego's young people are ending up on the streets," Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, said. "This permanent youth shelter will provide a safe space where they will be protected, respected and offered the help they need, including services for LGBTQ+ youth."

The shelter could see residents in as little as two weeks. In part thanks to $1.5 million secured by Peters, the site has been configured for semi- congregate housing, allowing for some more privacy than traditional shelters.

"By expanding the Safe STAY program, we are giving struggling young San Diegans the support they need to build a better future," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "This new shelter space is part of our broader effort to expand access to shelter and services across the city, including through the growth of our Safe Sleeping and Safe Parking programs and the upcoming 210-bed Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children. With this new shelter, we are continuing to get more people off the street and connected to care."

According to Regional Task Force on Homelessness data from the annual census of the county's homeless population, the number of transition-age youth experiencing homelessness in the region rose 21% from 2023 (739) to 2024 (897). Additionally, around 25% of adults experiencing chronic homelessness indicated they first experienced homelessness before the age of 24.

The San Diego Housing Commission contracts with The San Diego LGBT Community Center -- also known as The Center -- to operate the Safe STAY program in partnership with San Diego Youth Services and the YMCA of San Diego County.

"It's inspiring to see this space — designed by youth, for youth — come to life," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3, where this shelter will operate. "I wish we didn't need shelters for young people, but I'm proud this one will double our capacity to help them build the futures they deserve."

The Safe STAY program includes "housing-focused case management," transportation assistance, employment support, and basic needs assistance such as food, hygiene, laundry and clothing, according to the city. The program also connects young adults to services such as behavioral and mental health, educational, employment and entrepreneurship goals, and personalized care coordination.

"Safe STAY is more than a shelter; it's a critical lifeline," said The Center CEO Cara Dessert. "As part of our housing continuum at The Center, it not only provides an affirming safe space for youth but also connects them to our wraparound services, from mental health support to peer groups and job readiness programs.

"Vulnerable youth come to us in survival mode and they leave with the care and the resources to dream, to grow and to thrive."

Construction on the new site was completed in about seven months and includes residential restrooms with showers, a staff restroom, a community area with a kitchenette, a dining area, laundry space and ventilation for laundry exhaust and lobby and staff office spaces.

The annual operating budget for the Safe STAY program is approximately $1.9 million.