San Diego Police Department

San Diego police fatally shoot suspect after chase ends Golden Hill

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego police fatally shot a suspect Monday following a vehicle pursuit from San Ysidro to a neighborhood just south of Balboa Park.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 800 block of 26th Street, near E Street in Golden Hill, according to San Diego police.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

No officers were injured, police said.

Officers were first responding to a report of a man with a gun on Sanger Place in San Ysidro, SDPD Officer John Buttle told NBC 7.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

What prompted officers to open fire remained unclear late Monday. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

Local

San Diego Zoo Safari Park 2 hours ago

WATCH: Elephants form ‘alert circle' during earthquake at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

car crash 9 hours ago

iPhone alerts CHP to crash in Imperial Beach

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us