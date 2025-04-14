San Diego police fatally shoot suspect after chase ends Golden Hill

San Diego police fatally shot a suspect Monday following a vehicle pursuit from San Ysidro to a neighborhood just south of Balboa Park.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 800 block of 26th Street, near E Street in Golden Hill, according to San Diego police.

No officers were injured, police said.

Officers were first responding to a report of a man with a gun on Sanger Place in San Ysidro, SDPD Officer John Buttle told NBC 7.

What prompted officers to open fire remained unclear late Monday. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.