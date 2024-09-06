South LA

Aircraft emergency lands on 110 Freeway in South LA

The helicopter had to emergency land due to mechanical issues, CHP says.

By Missael Soto

The California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Century Blvd after a helicopter had an emergency landing.

Multiple agencies were on the scene as the helicopter was stalled on the southbound 110 Freeway, north of the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The helicopter had mechanical issues and was forced to land, according to CHP. The party inside the aircraft made the call at 8:24 p.m.

CHP issued a SigAlert and was diverting traffic off at the Century Blvd exit.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

