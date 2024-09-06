Aircraft emergency lands on 110 Freeway in South LA

The California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Century Blvd after a helicopter had an emergency landing.

Multiple agencies were on the scene as the helicopter was stalled on the southbound 110 Freeway, north of the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The helicopter had mechanical issues and was forced to land, according to CHP. The party inside the aircraft made the call at 8:24 p.m.

CHP issued a SigAlert and was diverting traffic off at the Century Blvd exit.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-110 NORTH OF I-105. ALL LANES WILL BE BLOCKED AT THIS TIME. ALL TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED OFF AT CENTURY BLVD. UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY.@CHPsouthern@Chp_SouthLA — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 6, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details.