Actor Sean Penn Helps Launch Walk-In Virus Testing Site in San Jose

Actor and humanitarian Sean Penn and his relief organization Wednesday are helping launch a free walk-up coronavirus testing site in San Jose.

Penn's Community Organized Relief Effort is teaming with Roots Community Health Center to open the testing site in the parking lot of Antioch Baptist Church at 268 E. Julian St. in San Jose.

The walk-in testing site will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.

CORE, co-founded by Penn and CEO Ann Lee, has been focused on expanding free coronavirus testing to underserved communities as well as first responders and essential workers, according to an official news release.

Penn is scheduled to appear at a news conference announcing the testing site launch at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information or to register for COVID-19 testing with Roots Community Health Center South Bay, visit www.rootsclinic.org and click on COVID-19 testing or call 408-490-4710.