Gunman Arrested After Shootout at Trump Golf Club in Florida

NBC 6 has team coverage as police continue to investigate what took place early Friday morning at the golf resort owned by the President.

A man shouting about Donald Trump entered the president's South Florida golf course early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being shot in the legs and arrested, police said.

One Doral police officer was treated for a broken wrist, officials said.

Police were notified of an "active shooter" in the Trump-owned club about 1:30 a.m., Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told news reporters early Friday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez later identified the alleged gunman as 42-year-old Doral resident Jonathan Oddi.

After removing an American flag from a flagpole at the rear of the complex, the suspect brought it into the lobby and began yelling "anti-Trump rhetoric," Perez said in a Friday morning update.

Oddi pointed a handgun at people in the resort then fired into the roof and chandeliers, trying to lure officers into a gunfight, Perez said.

"He did succeed and he did lose," Perez said of the confrontation.



Four officers from Doral and one from Miami-Dade responded immediately and exchanged gunfire with the man, who was "neutralized" and taken into custody, officials said.

Oddi suffered multiple wounds to his legs and was in stable condition at a local hospital, Perez said.

Trump was not at the club at the time.

"You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said in an earlier morning news conference. "They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel."

Perez said the Secret Service was on the scene, and the FBI was on the way, but that local police were in charge for the time being. The Secret Service said no protectees were at the resort during the shooting.

Trump's son Eric thanked police in a tweet Friday morning.

As day was breaking, the large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence and news helicopters hovered over the scene. The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate. A Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It's about 8 miles from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet of event space and four golf courses.

