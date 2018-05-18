 Multiple People Dead in Santa Fe High School Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
Multiple People Dead in Santa Fe High School Shooting

By Nina Lin

36 minutes ago

Nine people died at a Texas high school after a suspect opened fire early Friday morning on May 18, 2018. Law enforcement sources told NBC News nine people died at Santa Fe High School, with one suspect in custody and a second suspect detained.
