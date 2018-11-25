Hundreds of Midwest Flights Canceled in Face of Snowstorm

As of 10 a.m. Sunday about 189 flights were canceled due to winter weather advisories. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has the details.

Piling on top of the hundreds of flights already grounded in the Midwest, more than 300 flights have been canceled in Chicago Sunday during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year as severe weather threatens to move in the area.

O’Hare reported 201 flight cancellations and average delays of about 15-30 minutes Sunday morning, while Midway Airport only had 53 cancellations and delays ranging up to nearly an hour. But by noon, O'Hare's cancellations increased to 259 and Midway climbed to 111 cancellations.

About 500 flights headed to or from the U.S. had been canceled by Sunday morning in the central plains and Great Lakes region, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Many were supposed to be routed through Chicago or Kansas City. And part of Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska was closed Sunday after snowfall caused multiple accidents, including semitrailer trucks that jackknifed across the highway.

Travelers were being urged to check their flight's status with their airline.

Ahead of potentially heavy snow on Sunday, a Blizzard Warning will be issued to replace the Winter Storm Warning in place for several counties across Illinois, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, impacting travel plans for those returning from their Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday in Chicago is expected to be cold and windy with temperature highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s.