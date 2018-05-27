Maryland Community Hit With Major Flooding

The same area was devastated by flooding two years ago.

A flash flood emergency has been declared in Ellicott City, Maryland, where about 6 inches of rain dumped in the span of two hours -- and up to 2 more inches is expected to fall.

Fire and rescue crews have responded to multiple water rescues as powerful flood waters ripped through the city's Main Street. The same area was devastated by deadly floods two years ago.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency and said he is on his way to Ellicott City.



Howard County Fire & EMS is now advising residents in the downtown area to leave before another wave of rain comes through. Fire officials have told residents not to call 911 if they are in a safe place as they were overwhelmed with calls.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Howard County, Maryland, until 10:30 p.m.

The fire department said at about 5:20 p.m. that the water was starting to recede. The National Weather Service said about 6:30 p.m. another round of flooding is imminent and residents and rescue crews should seek higher ground immediately.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," Howard County Fire & EMS tweeted. Crews as far away as Northern Virginia are helping with rescues.

The department is also responding to reports of buildings collapsing.

Fire officials advised not to try to drive through or cross roads with standing water.

People who need shelter can go to the Roger Carter Community Center at 3000 Milltowne Drive, Howard County Recreation and Parks tweeted.





Videos posted to Twitter show massive floods sweeping through Main Street in Ellicott City, which was closed for months after the floods on July 30, 2016. Two people died in the floods in 2016.

Howard County Fire & EMS said Sunday's floods rival those of 2016.

Storm Team4 declared Sunday a Weather Alert Day and heavy rain is expected throughout the region as storms move throughout.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday for the entire D.C. metro area, including Alexandria, Fairfax and the counties of Arlington, Montgomery, Prince George's and Loudoun.

See the list of all weather alerts here.

Residents should take extra precautions and remember to never drive through a flooded road.