NY Teacher Takes Home Music Educator Award at Grammys - NBC 7 San Diego
NY Teacher Takes Home Music Educator Award at Grammys

Melissa Salguero, a music teacher at P.S. 48 in Hunts Point, earned the 2018 Music Educator Award

    Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
    Melissa Salguero, winner of the music educator award, poses in the press room at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in New York.

    An elementary school teacher in the Bronx took home an award at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night.

    Melissa Salguero, a music teacher at P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake school in Hunts Point, New York, earned the 2018 Music Educator Award in front of an arena full of celebrities at Madison Square Garden, according to GrammyintheSchools.com. She has taught at the school since 2010.

    Salguero, who was a semifinalist for the award in 2017, beat out other music educators from California, Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Washington.

    According to Grammy.com, the award is presented by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.

    “The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools,” the website said.

