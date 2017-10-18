Death Toll From Northern California Fires Rises to 42

In California's hard-hit wine-making region, tens of thousands of people began drifting back to their neighborhoods after wildfires swept through last week. Some returned to find their homes gone. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017)

The death toll from Northern California's destructive wildfires rose to 42 Wednesday after the remains of another person were found in Sonoma County.

Spokeswoman Misti Harris said the county is working on identifying its 23rd victim.

Others killed in the fire include eight in Mendocino County, six in Napa County and four in Yuba County. A water tender driver was also killed after the truck they were driving overturned on a winding and steep mountain road in Napa County.



Of the 1,969 missing persons reports in Sonoma County, a total of 53 people remain missing as of Tuesday, Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said. Authorities say they are conducting targeted searches for victims and the work is slow-going.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, destroying 5,700 homes and businesses, and becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history.

Containment numbers for the Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns and Oakmont fires, which ignited last week and swiftly ripped through neighborhoods and businesses, have been steadily improving over the past several days, according to Cal Fire. Moderate weather and lack of wind aided fire crews' progress, officials say.

Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, says crews did controlled burns to wipe out fuel needed by wildfires to spread.

Tens of thousands of evacuees are returning to their homes, although more than 30,000 were evacuated as of Tuesday morning. That number is down considerably from Saturday when an estimated 100,000 people had been forced out of their homes.

As of Wednesday, the Atlas Fire has burned 51,064 acres in Napa and Solano counties and is 83 percent contained; the Tubbs Fire has scorched 36,432 acres in Napa County and is 91 percent contained; the Nuns Fire, which includes the Partrick, Adobe, Norbbom, Pressley and Oakmont fires, has burned 54,423 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties and is 80 percent contained; and the Pocket Fire has burned 12,430 acres in Sonoma County and is 63 percent contained.

Farther north, the Sulphur Fire in Lake County has torched 2,207 acres and is 92 percent contained, and the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County has charred 35,800 acres and is 70 percent contained.

Cal Fire hopes to fully contain the rash of wildfires by Friday.

The progress comes as firefighters elsewhere are working to gain control of a 271-acre fire that erupted late Monday in a heavily-forested area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.