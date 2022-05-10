7-Year-Old Boy Injured in Bay Area Freeway Shooting

A 7-year-old boy is recovering from a bullet wound he suffered while riding in a car on a Bay Area freeway Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol investigators say bullets tore through a Honda on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Alamo exit in Vacaville around 4:30 p.m.

At least one of those bullets hit the child who was riding in the backseat, leaving him with non life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield.

A 7-year-old is recovering from a bullet wound received while riding a car on a Bay Area freeway Monday afternoon. Terry McSweeney reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

These types of shootings are becoming more and more common in Bay Area freeways. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit found that these crimes have more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.

Last November, Jasper Wu was weeks shy of his second birthday when he was shot and killed on I-880 in Oakland.

In February of this year, UC Berkeley basketball legend Gene Ransom was also shot and killed as he drove on I-880 in Oakland. There’s been an arrest in the killing of Ransom and a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Wu’s case.

Police say anyone with information on Monday's shooting in Vacaville should come forward and contact the CHP.