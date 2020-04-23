5th Grade Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Porn

A fifth-grade teacher employed by the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Steven Pilar, who lives in the San Bernardino County community of Victorville, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of distribution of child pornography, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Pilar, 43, was released on Wednesday after posting bail.

Detectives who served a warrant in Victorville on Wednesday arrested Pilar for the alleged "distribution of over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography,'' according to a sheriff's statement that said investigators "learned Pilar worked as a fifth-grade teacher for the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District.''

Authorities did disclose the name of the school where he worked.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 909-387-3615, or the We-Tip line at 800-78-CRIME.