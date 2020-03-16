49ers Won’t Pursue Tom Brady: Reports

So much for Tom Brady coming to the 49ers.

The veteran free-agent quarterback of the New England Patriots, who can become a free agent this week – the signing period begins Wednesday – had been rumored to be possibly headed to San Francisco to take Jimmy Garoppolo’s job.

Brady has also been rumored to be considering the Chargers, Raiders, Buccaneers and Titans.

But on Sunday, NBC analyst Chris Simms reported the 49ers have no interest in getting into the Brady sweepstakes.

“The 49ers are out on Tom Brady,” Simms said. “That is not going to happen.”

Added Simms: “My understanding is it was Tom Brady’s No. 1 choice to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback. … But they will be standing pat with Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Mike Florio of NBC Sports suggests the two most likely landing spots for Brady now are to re-sign with the Patriots or go to Tampa Bay.

The Brady-to-49ers scenario always seemed like a long shot.

Brady is 42, and his expiration date in the league could be stamped at any time (although he’s continued to perform at an elite level).

Garoppolo, meanwhile, is just 28 and completed his first full season as an NFL starter by leading his team to the Super Bowl.

Though the 49ers fell to the Chiefs in that game, Garoppolo had a fine season, posting career bests in completion percentage (69.1), touchdown passes (27) and yards (3,978) while compiling a QB rating of 102.0.

And, his 13-3 regular season record in 2019 brings his career mark to 21-5-0.