4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Barstow

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake that hit north of Barstow Friday night sent weak shaking to Los Angeles County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 7:03 p.m. about 14 miles north-northeast of Barstow in San Bernardino County. The epicenter is about 100 miles from Los Angeles.

"Damage is not very likely from an earthquake of this size," USGS seismologist Clara Yoon said. "Los Angeles is far enough away that you might feel some light shaking or maybe no shaking at all."

There were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake in Los Angeles County, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Residents on twitter reported feeling shaking as far away as Las Vegas.