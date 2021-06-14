Austin

17-Year-Old Faces Aggravated Assault Charges Related to Austin Shooting

A 25-year-old died Sunday from injuries sustained in the mass shooting

The scene near 6th Street in Austin, Texas where 14 people were shot early Saturday, April 12, 2021. Austin police announced Sunday that one of the victims died from his injuries.
KXAN-TV

A 17-year-old faces aggravated assault charges in connection to the shooting that killed one and injured 13 others early Saturday in Austin, police say.

Officers arrested Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb, 17, Monday in Killeen, where he was enrolled in a summer school class, Austin police said.

Police said the arrest was made with the help of Killeen ISD police.

Tabb's arrest was the second made in connection to the shooting, though after the first, police released no additional information except that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on 6th Street early Saturday. He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties.

On Sunday, one of the 14 people injured in the shooting, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died from his injuries.

Austin police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's homicide division at 512-974-TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. People who call may remain anonymous.

Anyone in the community who needs support in the aftermath of the shooting was encouraged to contact Austin Police Department Victim Services at 512-974-5037.

