Your favorite Disney characters return to San Diego! Disney On Ice presents MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY, playing at Pechanga Arena from April 11 – 14.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers so be prepared to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party delivers an unforgettable experience with seven fun-filled performances at Pechanga Arena from April 11-14.

Showtimes

Friday, April 12 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 13 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 14 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Pechanga Arena San Diego – 3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110

