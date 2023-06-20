Crime and Courts

Workers flee man waving knife in Barrio Logan taco shop before police standoff: San Diego police

Incident began at Logan Heights Family Health Center, according to SDPD

By City News Service

The 664 TJ Birreria Taco Shop
Google Street

A man allegedly armed with a knife inside a Barrio Logan taco shop was taken into custody Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

Police received a report at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday of a man threatening people with a knife in the Logan Heights Family Health Center at 1809 National Ave., according to Lt. Nicholas Dedonato of the San Diego Police Department.

More San Diego top stories

City Heights Jun 19

Suspect arrested after apparent random fatal stabbing of woman in San Diego park

Vista Jun 19

Mom accused of DUI after her 2 kids are killed on freeway in Vista

When officers arrived, the man walked out into the street waving the knife around, the lieutenant said. Then he started running toward the 664 TJ Birreria Taco Shop, throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher at officers, Dedonato said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect ran inside the taco shop still brandishing a knife, then went into the kitchen threatening staff and throwing food around, the lieutenant said. He allegedly climbed on some kitchen equipment as officers evacuated restaurant patrons.

After a short standoff, officers were able to talk the man out of the restaurant and peacefully took him into custody. No officers or patrons were injured.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us