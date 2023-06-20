Workers flee man waving knife in Barrio Logan taco shop before police standoff: San Diego police

A man allegedly armed with a knife inside a Barrio Logan taco shop was taken into custody Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

Police received a report at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday of a man threatening people with a knife in the Logan Heights Family Health Center at 1809 National Ave., according to Lt. Nicholas Dedonato of the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, the man walked out into the street waving the knife around, the lieutenant said. Then he started running toward the 664 TJ Birreria Taco Shop, throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher at officers, Dedonato said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect ran inside the taco shop still brandishing a knife, then went into the kitchen threatening staff and throwing food around, the lieutenant said. He allegedly climbed on some kitchen equipment as officers evacuated restaurant patrons.

After a short standoff, officers were able to talk the man out of the restaurant and peacefully took him into custody. No officers or patrons were injured.