Woman suspected of slashing sleeping trolley passenger in La Jolla pleads not guilty

A woman who allegedly sliced a sleeping man across the chest on a trolley in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder.

Angelina Montes Stricklen, 31, is accused in the Oct. 22 attack on the victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old man. Stricklen is currently being held without bail.

On Tuesday, investigators told NBC 7 that MTS Trolley officers, who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer, arrested Stricklen early on Monday morning at the Lemon Grove stop.

A reward is being offered by San Diego County CrimeStoppers for tips leading to an arrest in a recent attack on a sleeping MTS trolley passenger.

The attack occurred a little after 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, at the Nobel Trolley Station when the female suspect sliced the victim in the chest while he was asleep on the trolley, SDPD said after the attack. The victim got off the trolley and flagged down MTS security for help prior to being taken to the hospital. He survived the attack.

Investigators originally said the suspect was a 5-feet 9-inches tall man wearing black clothing.

Security and safety on public transit becomes top priority, after a sleeping MTS passenger was slashed with a knife.

MTS officials said after the incident that they were working to increase the number of security officers patrolling the trolley, the agency added.

"The agency is actively hiring for Code Compliance Inspectors (CCIs). CCIs have powers of detainment and can issue citations to fare evaders. MTS hopes to have this role fully staffed in the next nine months," MTS said.