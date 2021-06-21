Woman Stabbed to Death in ‘Random' Killing; Suspect Arrested at Border: ECPD

El Cajon police said they made an arrest in the case of a woman spotted “sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop” in El Cajon last week.

At around 6:40 p.m. on June 16, the El Cajon Police Department got a phone call from a citizen who reported seeing a person – who was believed to be homeless – sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop at the intersection of East Madison Avenue and Walter Way. The area is south of Interstate 8, east of North 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Kris Robinson at the bus stop . She had been stabbed repeatedly, ECPD said.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later.

ECPD said on Monday that they were able to get a license plate number off a vehicle that had been recorded by video the night of the attack, and they distributed that information to law-enforcement agencies in the region. On Saturday, homicide detectives were notified there had been a hit on the plate on a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where the vehicle had been stopped and its driver, 29-year-old Shawn Jones, was detained.

Investigators said Monday that Jones had been arrested for the slaying and that, while they are searching for a motive for the violent attack, at this time they don't think Robinson and Jones knew each other "and the attack was random." Detectives don't believe there are any other suspects involved in Robinson's killing.

Jones is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder. He's due in court on Wednesday in El Cajon.

The homicide investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.