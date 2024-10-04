Midway District

Woman run over in Midway expected to survive

The unnamed driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with SDPD Traffic Division investigators.

By City News Service

A woman standing in a Midway District street was injured Friday after being struck by a pickup truck.

A 65-year-old man driving a white Ford F-250 northbound in the 3800 block of Camino Del Rio West when his truck hit the pedestrian at 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The unidentified woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was taken to a hospital by an ambulance and her injury was determined to be serious but not life-threatening, the statement said.

