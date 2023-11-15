MTS Trolley

Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in La Jolla trolley attack

A sleeping man who was sliced in the chest last month at the Nobel Trolley stop survived the attack

By Eric S. Page, Renee Schmiedeberg and Danielle Smith

Security camera images of the La Jolla Trolley slashing suspect
San Diego Crime Stoppers

A woman who allegedly sliced a sleeping man across the chest on a trolley in La Jolla pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder.

Angelina Montes Stricklen, 31, is accused in the Oct. 22 attack on the victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old man. Stricklen is currently being held without bail.

On Oct. 31, investigators told NBC 7 that MTS Trolley officers, who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer, arrested Stricklen the day before at the Lemon Grove stop.

A reward is being offered by San Diego County CrimeStoppers for tips leading to an arrest in a recent attack on a sleeping MTS trolley passenger.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The attack occurred a little after 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, at the Nobel Trolley Station when the female suspect sliced the victim in the chest while he was asleep on the trolley, SDPD said after the attack. The victim got off the trolley and flagged down MTS security for help prior to being taken to the hospital. He survived the attack.

Investigators originally said the suspect was a 5-feet 9-inches tall man wearing black clothing.

Security and safety on public transit becomes top priority, after a sleeping MTS passenger was slashed with a knife.

Local

san diego news daily 1 hour ago

Poway Unified Superintendent accused of bullying student-athletes | San Diego News Daily

holiday travel 2 hours ago

Traveling for the holidays? Here's how to avoid losing your luggage

MTS officials said after the incident that they were working to increase the number of security officers patrolling the trolley, the agency added.

"The agency is actively hiring for Code Compliance Inspectors (CCIs). CCIs have powers of detainment and can issue citations to fare evaders. MTS hopes to have this role fully staffed in the next nine months," MTS said.

This article tagged under:

MTS TrolleySan Diego policela jollaUniversity City
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us