Woman Killed in San Ysidro Hit-and-Run

A woman in south San Diego’s San Ysidro community was killed overnight when an SUV hit her as she walked in front of an SUV who had the green light. The SUV fled the scene, police said.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. along the 200 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard. San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said the pedestrian was walking westbound in the south crosswalk, against a red traffic signal.

A gold-colored SUV was on the nearby off-ramp to East San Ysidro Boulevard from northbound Interstate 805. The driver had the green light.

As the SUV drove forward, Heims said the woman violated the right of way and walked in front of the SUV.

The impact knocked her over and the SUV then ran over the woman.

Heims said the driver of the SUV turned left onto westbound East San Ysidro Boulevard and fled. The pedestrian died at the scene.

SDPD has not yet released the pedestrian’s name, but said the woman was in her 40s.

The driver remains at large, and the case is under investigation.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3363.0276770691885!2d-117.04451508482364!3d32.552106581040555!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x80d949184f0c97f1%3A0xc4a3a347dc3aa06e!2s200%20E%20San%20Ysidro%20Blvd%2C%20San%20Diego%2C%20CA%2092173!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1602772294117!5m2!1sen!2sus&w=600&h=450]