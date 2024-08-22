Crime and Courts

Woman injured in random shooting in Barrio Logan

By City News Service

Police
A 20-year-old woman was injured in a random shooting Thursday in Barrio Logan, San Diego Police said.

The woman was standing at the intersection of Vesta Street and Dalbergia Street at 3:07 a.m. Thursday when a man walked up to her, produced a firearm and started shooting, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect fled the scene. He was described as wearing all-black clothing and a black mask.

An officer provided first aid to the victim while waiting for medics to arrive. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and her injury was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

SDPD Central Division officers responded and were investigating the shooting.

