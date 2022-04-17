Woman Hospitalized After Police Pursuit Crash in Point Loma

A woman was hospitalized after a police chase in Point Loma on Sunday afternoon that ended in a crash.

The pursuit began on Canon Street at a little before 3 p.m. when police spotted someone driving a stolen car. When an officer tried to pull the car over, it crashed into a white pickup truck near Byron and Locust streets.

The driver of the pickup truck told NBC 7 that his girlfriend and dog were also in the truck, and they, too. were not injured.

The woman inside the stolen car was taken to the hospital, complaining of ankle pain. It's not clear if she was the driver or passenger.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was the second police chase on Sunday afternoon. The other chase started after 1 p.m. when undercover detectives at Emerald Hills Park saw a black car pull up and someone inside the vehicle fired some shots, San Diego police Lt. Christian Sharp said.

The chase started after 1 p.m. when undercover detectives at Emerald Hills Park saw a black car pull up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots, reports NBC 7's Jackie Crea.

The chase reached a high rates of speed, authorities said. The suspect lost control of the car and was "ping-ponging both sides of the street" hitting parked cars on Myrtle Avenue and Vermont Street in Hillcrest.