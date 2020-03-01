Woman Hit, Killed Crossing Chula Vista Street

A 69-year-oldwoman was hit by a vehicle in Chula Vista and later died at a hospital Sunday night, Chula Vista Police Department said.
The woman was crossing the street, not at a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the 600 block of Anita Street around 6:30 p.m., police said.
The driver remained at the scene and the victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center unresponsive with a serious head injury, according to police.
Police confirmed she died at the hospital.
Neither drugs, alcohol nor speed were factors in the incident, police said.
No other information was available.