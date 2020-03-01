Chula Vista

Woman Hit, Killed Crossing Chula Vista Street

NBC 7

A 69-year-oldwoman was hit by a vehicle in Chula Vista and later died at a hospital Sunday night, Chula Vista Police Department said.

The woman was crossing the street, not at a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the 600 block of Anita Street around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The driver remained at the scene and the victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center unresponsive with a serious head injury, according to police.

Local

Olympics 19 mins ago

Tennis Pro Monica Puig Prepares for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Despite Coronavirus Concerns

voting 2 hours ago

Dozens of Wrong Ballots Given at San Diego County Satellite Polls, Registrar Confirms

Police confirmed she died at the hospital.

Neither drugs, alcohol nor speed were factors in the incident, police said.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us