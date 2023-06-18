Man shot while washing hands in San Diego restaurant bathroom

A man, 30, was shot and wounded Saturday evening while washing his hands in the bathroom of a San Diego restaurant.

The shooting was reported at 6:29 p.m. at 1754 Euclid Ave. in the Ridgeview/Webster area north of Highway 94, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

An unknown suspect opened the bathroom door, turned off the lights and shot the 30-year-old man in the upper left leg, Heims said. The victim never saw the suspect, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment of a wound not believed life-threatening, Heims said.