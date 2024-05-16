Teenage boy shot at San Marcos shopping center dies after friends take him to hospital

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a San Marcos parking lot, authorities said Thursday.

The fatal shooting occurred in a parking lot in the 900 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard, just west of the San Marcos Boulevard off-ramp of state Route 78, about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The department received the report from a Palomar Medical Center Escondido staff member, who reported the 17-year-old had been taken into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his upper body, SDSD Lt. Michael Krugh said. The boy died a short time later.

"Through the initial investigation, detectives learned ... an unknown vehicle pulled over on Los Vallecitos Boulevard, and an unknown suspect got out of the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds towards the group," Krugh said.

The boy had been taken to the hospital by a pair of companions, Krugh said he was told by the staff member.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation, the lieutenant said. The identity of the victim is known but being withheld.

There was no immediate suspect or possible motive information provided. A description of the vehicle was not made public.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 and after hours at 858-0565-5200. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.