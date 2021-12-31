fallbrook

Woman Ejected on ‘Dead Man's Curve' Survives 40-Foot Drop Over Embankment

The victim was able to crawl out of her vehicle after the crash, officials said

By Eric S. Page

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, officials said.
Firefighters rescued a woman on Friday who was ejected from her vehicle when she lost control and plunged down an embankment on state Route 78 just east of Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook area, authorities said.

Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District said the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m.


"A woman driving her vehicle lost control at an infamous dead man's curve and plunged over the side of an embankment with a 40-foot drop," Choi said. "She was able to crawl out of her vehicle."

The injured woman was placed into a rescue basket and brought back up the hill to safety, Choi said.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, officials said.

