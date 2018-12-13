CALL NOW: 619-578-0566

Make-A-Wish San Diego estimates it will need more than 25 million airlines miles to fulfill the more than 140 wishes that will involve travel this year.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a unique program that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Impact of Wishes – based on a study conducted by Make-A-Wish America…

89% of doctors, nurses, social workers and child life specialists say they believe that the wish experience can influence wish kids’ physical health.

74% of wish parents observed that the wish experience marked a turning point in their own children’s response to treatment.

Thursday, December 13th from 4P-10P Make-A-Wish NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will again partner to collect as many airline miles as possible from Delta Airlines, Alaska and United Airlines. The Wishes in Flight Mile-A-Thon kicks off a year of collecting donated miles to keep sending Wish Kids on the trips of their dreams.

Donating to the Mile-A-Thon is easy, just have your frequent flier number ready and know how many miles you have to donate. Donors can expect some exciting giveaways throughout the day.

The miles donated will never expire and will be used to grant wishes to children in San Diego.

You can also donate your miles anytime online on the Make-A-Wish website. Make sure you know your frequent flier account number and the number of miles you want to donate when you log on.