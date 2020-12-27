Winter Storm to Bring Snow to Mountains, Rain to San Diego County

Time to dust off those umbrellas as a cold Pacific storm bringing rain and mountain snow will arrive late Sunday night and is staying through Monday night.

On Sunday, we can expect mostly cloudy and cooler conditions across San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning was issued by the NWS from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County mountains.

⚠️WINTER STORM WARNING⚠️



Widespread accumulations of 4-8" & local amounts to 1.5 ft are expected above 4,500 ft. Highest totals will occur above 5,500 ft.



Carry chains & be prepared for significant travel impacts, including potential for slippery conditions on Cajon Pass #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZLuwSVwmtp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 27, 2020

A high surf advisory was issued until 10 a.m. Wednesday for county coastal areas. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. Monday to noon Tuesday for county coastal waters.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be around 63 degrees with overnight lows of 45-50, with a chance of rain, the NWS said. Valley highs will be 62-67 with overnight lows of 40-47 and a 50% chance of rain.

Mountain highs were expected to be 56-62 with overnight lows of 31-38 and a 50% chance of rain and snow. The snow level was expected to be at 5,000 feet. Highs in the deserts will be 67-72 with overnight lows of 40-50 and a 20% chance of rain with wind gusts of 30-35 mph.

The storm system will bring precipitation starting late Sunday night, mostly after midnight, forecasters said. NBC 7's Meteorologist Crystal Egger said the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm threat will occur during the morning hours on Monday, then turning showery through the rest of the day.

Monday's rain showers could be briefly heavy, and snowfall will prevail in the mountains through Monday night with difficult travel conditions, forecasters said. Rainfall rates could get up to around 0.40 inch per hour.

"The storm will move east on Tuesday, followed by gusty, dry, northerly winds Wednesday," the NWS said. "Temperatures will mostly be below normal until around the New Year."

Winds will turn briefly back onshore around Thursday before turning back offshore New Year's Day when Santa Ana conditions will be possible, the NWS said. Temperatures should increase a bit starting Friday.

At county beaches, forecasters said a building west swell was expected to raise surf Sunday, with widespread elevated surf conditions likely, and a few sets to 7 feet possible. Surf will increase on Monday, peaking between Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with sets to 8 feet. In southern San Diego County, sets might reach 9 to 10 feet Monday and Tuesday.